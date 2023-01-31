‘You’re stupid’: Teen blasts judge after man who shot her in Detroit released, arrested again

A man who shot and robbed a young woman in December is back in jail again after being arrested over the weekend for alleged domestic violence. Torrion Hudson, 22, has been in and out of jail over the past year for different crimes and one of his victims said she is frightened.

Torrion Hudson, 22, has been in and out of jail over the past year for different crimes and one of his victims said she is frightened.

“He was not on a tether. He could have found out where I was and do anything,” said Kyla Moore, 19, who was shot and robbed by Hudson on Dec. 21 around 12:30 a.m.

“Why? Why? Why let him out to victimize someone else? Allowing him out free, no monitoring to victimize someone else. What if that was your daughter?” questioned Moore’s mother Keta. “We are scared. You just let these people out to revictimize us. How can my daughter properly heal knowing that the guy who shot her is free? As if he did nothing.”

Hudson was initially given a $1 million bond after leading police on a high-speed chase following his robbing of Moore (Watch the full arrangement below). The bond was lowered to $250,000, and the 22-year-old man was bailed out on Jan. 11. The Wayne County Assistant Porsecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday that there will be an emergency motion on Feb. 1 to revoke Hudson’s bond as he violated it after being arrested over the weekend.

“I say you are stupid. That is all I have to say. Your decision was stupid,” Moore said as a reaction to the 36th district judge Larry Williams Jr. lowering Hudson’s bond enough for him to be bailed out.

Moore was shot in the neck as the gunman was robbing her of a Pandora necklace at the Sunoco gas station on Davison and Livernois. Moore is listed in critical condition.

Because of the new charge of domestic assault, Hudson will be in court on Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning for an emergency bond revocation hearing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Moore and can be found here.