Motor City Mitten Mission is reaching out to save lives during Michigan’s frigid winter days

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – For some, winter is folly. A cold snap means warm soup, sitting in front of a cozy fire, and watching the outside world from the inside, but to thousands of Michiganders, it means a life and death-struggle to survive the night and sometimes the day.

Motor City Mitten Mission is a non-profit that actively goes out to find homeless people to give them help and get them services.

Many days it’s a welcome kindness, but Tuesday (Jan. 31), on the first of Michigan’s frigid winter days of 2023, it was lifesaving.

Tuesday’s cold snap signals the beginning of a mad rush to turn kindness into lifesaving services.

At Motor City Mitten Mission’s St. Clair Shores kitchen headquarters, the day starts preparing food for people who are homeless. This is a regular drill, no matter what the thermometer says.

But on days like Tuesday, when the temperature started off in single digits, the work is even more critical. It goes from simple care and kindness to potentially lifesaving.