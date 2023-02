HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A Highland Park police officer has been hospitalized after being involved in a crash.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 31) night on Woodward Avenue and Sears Street when the officer was T-boned by a driver in a Chevy vehicle while responding to a call.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and the driver of the Chevy refused medical attention.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.