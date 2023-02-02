Police say Detroit man attacked, poured cleaning products on mother of his child while out on bond

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is accused of brutally assaulting a woman and her mother while out on bond awaiting trial on several other charges.

Torrion Hudson is accused of attacking a 22-year-old woman and her 42-year-old mother. Officials said Hudson and the 22-year-old woman have a child together.

Prosecutors said Hudson got into an argument with the 22-year-old woman at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28, at an apartment complex on Whittier Avenue in Detroit.

The argument escalated and Hudson punched the woman, knocking her to the ground. The woman’s mother tried to intervene and Hudson punched her several times in the face and body, according to prosecutors.

He is accused of punching the 22-year-old again and then pouring multiple cleaning products on her face and body. Medics were called to the scene and took the 22-year-old woman to a local hospital.

Hudson is facing the following charges:

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm

Unlawful possession or use of harmful devices causing injury

Domestic violence

Assault and battery

Before this attack, Hudson was awaiting trial on charges involved in the shooting of 19-year-old Kyla Moore. Police said Moore was shot in the neck in December when Hudson tried to steal her necklace. She survived the shooting.

Hudson was charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. He was originally given a $1 million bond in that case, but the bond was lowered to $250,000. Hudson was released from jail on Jan. 11.

An emergency bond hearing was held on Wednesday (Feb. 1) after he was accused of assaulting the 22-year-old woman. His bond was revoked and he was remanded to jail.

Hudson is expected in court at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Feb. 3) to be arraigned.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the Moore family with medical expenses.