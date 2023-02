Michigan is a winter wonderland, even from space.

The recent winter storms and freezing temps have turned Michigan’s landscape into a icy white abyss, and the International Space Station caught a glimpse from outer space!

The ISS flew by on Thursday afternoon, and ISS Above snagged some video from the NASA live feed, showing a slow pan across Southern Michigan and Southern Ontario. It’s all ice, ice, baby.

(Watch the video in the player above)