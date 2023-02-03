Cast your vote: Michigan’s Mackinac Island in consideration for top travel award

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – Michigan’s Mackinac Island is in the running to win best island in the continental U.S. for the second year in a row -- all you have to do is vote.

The Northern Michigan island is calling on the people to cast their vote for the 2023 Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards.

Last July, Mackinac Island was voted the best island in the continental U.S. and this year, they’re looking to keep that title.

“We feel immense pride in the businesses, community members, and visitors that make Mackinac Island the special place it is and it’s truly amazing to be recognized with an accolade of this stature,” said Tim Hygh, Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Executive Director. “We’ve carried immense pride with us since being named the best island in the continental U.S. last summer and it has made the entire Island community strive to work harder to live up to the title for our guests. It would be an honor to carry the top title again in 2023.”

Four hotels on the island are also in consideration for the 2023 World’s Best Awards: The Grand Hotel, Hotel Iroquois, Island House Hotel and Mission Point Resort.

Mackinac Island is encouraging voters to visit Travel + Leisure’s website to register for World’s Best Awards voting and cast their vote in the “Islands” and the “Hotels” categories.

Voting ends on Feb. 27, 2023 -- show your love for the island before it’s too late!

Click here to vote for Mackinac Island in the 2023 World’s Best Awards.

