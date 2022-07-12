Detroit makes TIME’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’ list, 1 of only 5 US cities

DETROIT – Every year, TIME Magazine curates a list of “The World’s Greatest Places,” and this year, Detroit is on the list.

The World’s Greatest Places of 2022 list are TIME’s top spots to visit this year. TIME solicited nominations of places from their international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

The United States cities featured this year are Park City, Utah, Miami, Florida, San Francisco, California, Portland, Oregon, and Detroit, Michigan.

Listed with the subheader: “Newfound glory,” TIME Magazine writes, “Nearly 10 years after Detroit filed for bankruptcy, travelers can now play a role in the city’s vibrant economic recovery by simply driving through. Detroit was recently selected as home of the USA’s first electric-vehicle charging road, solidifying its title once again as the Motor City—but for the modern age.”

Ad

The “50 extraordinary destinations to explore” includes places like the Great Barrier Reef, Bali, Indonesia, Portree, Scotland, Madeira, Portugal, and our little old Detroit City.

The City of Detroit could not be happier, they wrote in a tweet saying, “Detroit is one of only 5 US cities to make The World’s Greatest Places of 2022 list by TIME Magazine. The world is learning what we’ve always known. To the hardworking and resilient Detroiters that make this city great, this is for you! Congrats.”

Detroit is one of only 5 US cities to make The World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022 list by @TIME Magazine.



The world is learning what we've always known.



To the hardworking and resilient Detroiters that make this city great, this is for you! Congrats.https://t.co/L5sOwegzqL — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) July 12, 2022

To see Detroit featured or to read the full list of The World’s Greatest Places of 2022, click here.