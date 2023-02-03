Nonprofit for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence looking for help in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. – As Oakland County’s only comprehensive program for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, thousands of women have walked through the doors with their children and had the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

Haven helps some 30,000 people each year by providing immediate shelter, counseling, and educational outreach.

“It’s a lot busier during the winter months,” said CEO Christine Kinal.

There’s a waitlist for counseling. If none of the in-house spots are open for residential services, they can still help find other shelter.

Haven is run through federal and state government grants and corporate sponsors, but the demand continues to grow.

“If you close your eyes for a moment and imagine you have to leave immediately due to intimate partner violence so many times you leave with nothing,” Kinal said.

Forget toiletries. In a dire situation, most women grab the kids and go, leaving it all behind, including basic things like a driver’s license.

Haven provides a safe place to get your footing and helps with all of it, including sexual assault. Now the helpers are asking for our help. The shelter has an Amazon wishlist.

Take a look, and you’ll see how many baby items are needed. A monetary donation is always appreciated, but your time is also greatly appreciated.

“Come out to Haven, and volunteer, see what we’re about, and if you can be a part of the team.”

To find out more about Haven and the ability to make an immediate online donation, check out their website by clicking here.