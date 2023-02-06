Detroit police: Shooter enters backseat of SUV, fatally shoots man in driver’s seat

DETROIT – A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man was in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat of an SUV on Cavalry Street where it meets McMillan Street, near the area of Livernois and Vernor Highway. It’s alleged that a person unknown to the couple got into the backseat of the vehicle.

The driver then drove off and struck a tree, Detroit police said. The person in the backseat then reportedly shot the man driving, got out of the SUV and fled the scene on foot.

Police say the girlfriend in the passenger seat was not injured in the incident. Authorities are still looking for the alleged shooter.

No other details have been provided at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-267-4600.