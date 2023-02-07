Detroit man last seen raking leaves down the street from his house disappeared 11 years ago

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been missing for 11 years.

Ricardo Jones was last seen on Feb. 5, 2012, in Detroit. He was raking leaves down the street from where he lived.

Jones was wearing dark pants and a long-sleeve button-up dress shirt. He has a pin in his hip from when he broke it and he may have medical hardware in his leg. Jones was 56 years old when he vanished. He would be 67 years old now.

Very few details are available in this case.

Details Ricardo Jones Height 5′5′' - 5′6′' Weight 135 lbs Hair Color Brown Facial hair Mustache and sideburns Eye Color Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

