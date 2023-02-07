45º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit man last seen raking leaves down the street from his house disappeared 11 years ago

Ricardo Jones was last seen on Feb. 5, 2012

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Cold Cases, Detroit, Wayne County
Ricardo Jones (NamUs)

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been missing for 11 years.

Ricardo Jones was last seen on Feb. 5, 2012, in Detroit. He was raking leaves down the street from where he lived.

Jones was wearing dark pants and a long-sleeve button-up dress shirt. He has a pin in his hip from when he broke it and he may have medical hardware in his leg. Jones was 56 years old when he vanished. He would be 67 years old now.

Very few details are available in this case.

DetailsRicardo Jones
Height5′5′' - 5′6′'
Weight135 lbs
Hair ColorBrown
Facial hairMustache and sideburns
Eye ColorBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter