Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots.

Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.

Warren police recovered a stolen car that belonged to Kelly’s mother on Jan. 25 and identified the suspected thief as a 15-year-old. That led authorities to an apartment building at McNichols Road and Log Cabin Street in Highland Park.

The bodies of the rappers were found Thursday (Feb. 2) under piles of debris and construction materials in an abandoned portion of that apartment building, officials said.

On Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed the men died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Troopers said their deaths were “not a random incident.”

“The investigation is continuing, detectives are making progress, and we believe we may have determined a motive,” the release said.

Police haven’t yet revealed that motive or released any names of people who might be responsible for the murders. The 15-year-old suspected in the car theft is being held by Warren police without bond.