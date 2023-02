Detroit police officers at the scene of a Feb. 9, 2023, shooting on Griggs Avenue.

DETROIT – A man in his mid-30s was shot Thursday at an intersection on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) in the 15000 block of Griggs Avenue, near the intersection of Fenkell and Wyoming avenues.

Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting have been revealed.

Police continue to investigate.