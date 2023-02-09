35º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Michigan House to vote Thursday on Gov. Whitmer’s plan for $180 inflation relief checks

$180 checks would be a one-time thing

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lansing, Michigan Politics

The Michigan House is expected to vote on House Bill 4001 Thursday morning, which, if approved, sends $180 checks which Governor Gretchen Whitmer refers to as “Inflation relief,” to everybody who files a tax return.

Filing jointly with a spouse would mean a single check for that couple.

If it passes, it kills the automatic income tax reduction from 4.25% to 4.05% which is what the GOP prefers. The $180 checks would be a one-time thing.

Without further meddling, the income tax rollback in Lansing would be permanent.

Read: Michigan may issue inflation relief checks to tax filers: What to know

That bill also wants to change how retirees are taxed structurally. Currently, Michigan has a three-tier system based on age. The bill calls for phasing that out by 2026, giving all seniors the maximum deduction, and erasing the income tax on public employee pensions.

In addition, It boosts the Earned Income Tax Credit from six percent to 30% which helps low to moderate earners.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter