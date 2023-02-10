41º

Local News

Harper Woods police searching for man who robbed bank Friday morning

Cash stolen from Christian Financial Credit Union

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Harper Woods, Wayne County
Police lights.

HARPER WOODS, Mich.Harper Woods police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Friday morning and fled before officers arrived.

The robbery happened shortly after 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 10) at the Christian Financial Credit Union at Harper Road and Manchester Boulevard, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No credit union employees or customers were injured.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and trying to identify the robber.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email