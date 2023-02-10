Harper Woods police searching for man who robbed bank Friday morning

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Harper Woods police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Friday morning and fled before officers arrived.

The robbery happened shortly after 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 10) at the Christian Financial Credit Union at Harper Road and Manchester Boulevard, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No credit union employees or customers were injured.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and trying to identify the robber.