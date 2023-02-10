Livingston County man wins $1.15 million lottery jackpot after buying ticket at Kroger

PINCKNEY, Mich. – A Livingston County man won a $1.15 million jackpot after buying a lottery ticket at Kroger.

The 64-year-old man matched the numbers from the Jan. 7 Lotto 47 drawing: 02-09-20-22-24-39. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Chilson Commons Circle in Pinckney.

“I play Lotto 47 often, and I always play my special sets of numbers made up of my kids’ birthdates,” he said. “I was checking the winning numbers online the day after the drawing, and when I realized I’d won the jackpot, I couldn’t believe it. I called my kids right away to tell them the good news, and they didn’t believe it either. Winning still feels unreal and hasn’t sunk in quite yet.”

The man chose to remain anonymous and claimed his prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters.

He elected to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $797,000.

With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, share with family members, and save the rest.