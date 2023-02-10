Michigan raising price for recreation passport in March; First hike since 2020

This is the entrance to the hiking trails in Maybury State Park. Used to be a sanatorium for TB run by the city of Detroit, but TB went out of fashion so they gave it to the state of Michigan for a park.

The price for a recreation passport in Michigan is going up in March, the first increase since 2020.

Recreation passports give residents year-round vehicle access to the state’s array of parks and other outdoor areas, including more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails.

Starting March 1, passports will cost one dollar more -- they’re rising for most vehicles from $12 to $13. Two-year registration goes from $24 to $26, and motorcycles go from $6 to $7, annually. Most people buy the pass when they renew their vehicle registration every year.

The DNR says the moderate fee change is a result of a statutory provision that ensures Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy. Basically, the law says that the DNR does not determine the cost of the Recreation Passport; instead, fee adjustments are based on the Consumer Price Index, as determined by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The notice of change was provided by the Michigan Department of Treasury in November.

There’s a $5 convenience fee (except for Belle Isle Park) when the Recreation Passport is not purchased at the time of your license plate registration renewal through the Secretary of State, and is instead purchased at a state park or recreation area.

New nonresident Recreation Passport fees, including the nonresident annual pass that went from $36 to $39, went into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

“The Recreation Passport model, introduced in 2010, provides a unique funding opportunity for the state’s parks and recreation system,” said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief.

“In essence, the annual resident Recreation Passport was tied to the Secretary of State’s vehicle registration process,” he said. “Not only was the purchasing opportunity put in front of more residents, but the cost per vehicle also dropped significantly. That shift resulted in more purchases that ultimately better support these outdoor spaces and protect natural and cultural resources for the next generation.”

In fiscal year 2022, 40% of eligible vehicles in Michigan had the Recreation Passport.

All revenue generated by Recreation Passport sales goes into a restricted fund that supports state park infrastructure and operations, a local grant program for community recreation agencies, state forest campgrounds and nonmotorized pathways and trails, cultural and historic resource restoration, and marketing and promotion.

Olson noted, too, that Michigan state parks are largely self-supporting. Approximately 97% of state parks funding is generated by user fees (including the Recreation Passport) and royalty revenues; just 3% comes from Michigan’s General Fund tax dollars.

