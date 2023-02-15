Hundreds gather at St. Paul on the Lake to honor student killed in Michigan State University shooting

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Hundreds of people gathered at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church on Tuesday to remember Brian Fraser.
The sophomore student was one of three killed on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night.
St. Paul released a statement saying:
“Our St. Paul community tragically lost someone special and far too soon last night. Brian Fraser, class of 2017, is loved by everyone here and exemplifies the St. Paul Difference. In his time here which began in Young five’s, his light shined bright with love, leadership, and kindness in the classroom, athletics, and within the St. Paul community.”
Father Jim Bilot says the family is leaning into their faith.
“The family wishes that Brian were here, they would just like him to come home, and he’s not going to come home physically, but he will come home spiritually.”
Mourners lit candles, prayed together and comforted one another.
“Dear Spartans and friends, today we are in the numbing wake of last night’s shootings on our East Lansing campus. It is hard to utter, let alone process, words about the loss and critical injury of our students. My heart hangs heavy. But I come to you to speak of our experiences as we struggled together with our next steps as a community.
The board and I extend our hearts, first and foremost, to the families and loved ones of those we lost. Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote, 'There is no grief, like the grief that does not speak.' We pause in this moment to turn our thoughts to those struggling to recover from their wounds and offer thanks to Sparrow doctors and nurses who, at this hour, are working to comfort and to heal.
I also joined the gratitude of many for the hundreds of law enforcement and first responders, who answered our call, tended to the injured, kept the community informed, and brought the incident to an end.
Gratitude as well to our community, who heeded the calls to stay in place, and for the caller who helped bring this horrific incident to an end. I am grateful for the words of condolence and solidarity from our local community and people across the state government leaders, including Governor Whitmer and President Biden and colleagues in colleges and universities in Michigan, the Big 10, and beyond.
I am heartened by the comfort sent around our Spartan nation in texts and emails, and social media, and impromptu vigils on other campuses in the flowers laid at the base of our iconic Spartan statue. And in the words painted this morning on our campus rock, how many more?
Grief is a profoundly personal thing, and we know the healing process will not be swift. We must take time to think, mourn and be together. I encourage everyone to honor their feelings and find comfort and solace in the close bonds that knit together our Spartan family to offer time for healing to begin MSU is cancelled classes for the rest of the week.
Counseling services are being provided to students, faculty, and staff through MSU programs and also through regional and community providers. A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the rock in this most difficult time. I hold our grief and our strength in my head and my heart. And I claim our campus for our MSU community so that when from the scenes we wander and twilight shadows fade, our memories still will linger where light and shadow played."MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D.