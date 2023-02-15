Hundreds gather at St. Paul on the Lake to honor student killed in Michigan State University shooting

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Hundreds of people gathered at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church on Tuesday to remember Brian Fraser.

The sophomore student was one of three killed on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night.

St. Paul released a statement saying:

“Our St. Paul community tragically lost someone special and far too soon last night. Brian Fraser, class of 2017, is loved by everyone here and exemplifies the St. Paul Difference. In his time here which began in Young five’s, his light shined bright with love, leadership, and kindness in the classroom, athletics, and within the St. Paul community.”

Father Jim Bilot says the family is leaning into their faith.

“The family wishes that Brian were here, they would just like him to come home, and he’s not going to come home physically, but he will come home spiritually.”

Mourners lit candles, prayed together and comforted one another.