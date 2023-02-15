Michigan State University students remember tragedy of mass shooting from Monday night

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Memorials were popping up all across Michigan State University Tuesday, remembering the tragic moments from Monday night’s shooting.

Flowers were all over the MSU campus and not for Valentine’s Day but for one of the saddest days the school may ever see.

Senior Rakan Al Alotaei is about to graduate with a degree in criminal justice.

“Trying to make a difference in this world, you know,” said Al Alotaei.

He’ll never forget hearing those gunshots that took lives and forever changed lives.

“Screaming, running, everyone running for their life,” Al Alotaei said. “Doing the drills we practice for. It’s unpleasant.”

Rabbi Bentzion Shemtov was teaching a class when those shots rang out. The community has plans for moving forward, but how?

“One step at a time, one good deed at a time, one phone call at a time, one conversation at a time,” said Shemtov. “Be there for each other.”

But the feelings of students at the moment are of shock.

“You can’t live in fear,” said MSU freshman Ben Lascola. “You have to keep your head up.”

Al Alotaei’s feelings are to add to the flowers, not the fear.

“Make me process my emotions,” Al Alotaei said. “Honor the victims. The deaths that happen. This will not define us. We will come back stronger.”