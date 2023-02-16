1 injured Michigan State University student moved from critical to stable condition

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 14: Flowers and crime scene tape are shown outside Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University on February 14, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. A gunman opened at two locations on the campus last night, killing three students and injuring several others before taking his own life. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – One student who was critically injured in the Michigan State University mass shooting has been upgraded to stable condition as of Thursday, officials report.

Three students were killed and five students were injured when a gunman opened fire at two buildings on the East Lansing campus on Monday, Feb. 13. All five injured students were hospitalized in Lansing and had been in critical condition since. Four of them required surgical intervention upon their arrival at the hospital.

A Sparrow Hospital spokesman said earlier this week that there was not an injury pattern among the five hospitalized students, but that they were facing life-threatening injuries.

Officials announced Thursday that one of the five injured students has shown improvement, and was moved from critical to stable condition. The identity of that student was not released.

Police said they will not be confirming the identities of any of the five injured students, out of respect for the families. Some identities have still been made public by family or friends, however.

The other four injured students are still in critical condition as of Thursday.

The three students killed Monday have been identified as Brian Fraser, of Grosse Pointe; Alexandria Verner, of Clawson; and Arielle Anderson, of Harper Woods. Two of them were fatally shot inside Berkey Hall, and one was fatally shot inside the MSU Student Union -- two buildings on the northern edge of campus. Students were injured at both of those locations, as well.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed. The investigation continues and is being led by Michigan State University police as well as Michigan State Police, in addition to partnering agencies such as the FBI and the Lansing Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the shooter can submit a tip to the FBI online right here.

