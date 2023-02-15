‘Full recovery will take months’: Hospitalized Michigan State shooting victim identified

LANSING, Mich. – A GoFundMe page has been created for one of the five Michigan State University students hospitalized after Monday’s shooting.

The page created by the family identifies the victim as Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, an MSU junior studying hospitality business. It also states she is part of the university’s College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP).

Huapilla-Perez’s sister, Selena, created the GoFundMe page to help with the family’s medical expenses. She said the family immediately came to East Lansing from their home in South Florida following the shooting.

Selena Huapilla-Perez gave a brief update about her sister’s condition.

“She is a long way from returning to us as she was,” Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote. “Doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and subsequent rehabilitation.”

The family set the GoFundMe goal at $50,000. Within a matter of hours, the goal was far exceeded with $260,000 raised by late Wednesday afternoon.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Michigan State University student Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez.

Sparrow officials said Tuesday that four of the five injured students required surgical intervention when they arrived at the hospital Monday night. Officials did not provide a prognosis, saying it is too soon to tell.

