Macomb County Correctional Facility officer charged with bringing contraband into prison

Miguel Priest, 23, had abnormal snacks and contraband

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Macomb County Correctional Facility Officer has been charged with bringing contraband into a prison.

The incident occurred Sunday (Sept. 25) when Miguel Priest, 23, arrived to work at the Macomb County Correctional Facility on 26 Mile Road in Lenox Township.

During his search, while entering the facility, another officer noticed some of his packages of snacks looked abnormal. Officials searched the snacks, and contraband was found, including cell phones and drugs.

“To have a corrections officer bring contraband into a prison is a huge security risk to life in the prison and public safety,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Officers are there to keep the peace, order, and control of the prison, and contraband risks the safety and security of the facility.”

The 23-year-old man was charged with misconduct in office (Five-year felony) and bringing contraband into prison (Five-year felony).

Priest was arraigned in 42nd District Court, and his bond was set at $50,000.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for March 16 at 9 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for March 23 at 1:30 p.m.

