1 dead, 2 injured in house fire on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person has died, and two people were injured and transported to a hospital at a house fire on Detroit’s east side.

The incident occurred Friday (Feb. 17) at 9:30 p.m. on the 900 block of King Street and Cameron Court.

“Upon arrival, we had three victims in the home who were all rushed to the hospital,” said Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris. “The victims were a 21-year-old, approximately a 56-year-old, and approximately a 57-year-old.”

Officials say the two victims that are hospitalized have minor injuries with some smoke inhalation.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.