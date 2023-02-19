2 Detroit police officers dead in Livonia murder-suicide, officials say

LIVONIA, Mich. – Two Detroit police officers were found dead inside a Livonia residence on Sunday in what officials believe to be a murder-suicide.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Livonia police responded to a residence in the area of Farmington and 6 Mile Roads for a well-being check.

Police say when they entered the home they found a 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to Livonia Police Department, a baby was inside the home at the time of the incident and was not harmed. The baby is now in the care of a family member.

Captain Greg Yon of the Livonia Police Department provided an update on the investigation and said they believe this was a domestic situation.

Detroit Police Chief James White was at the scene and confirmed the two killed were Detroit police officers. “It’s a sad day for our department,” White said.

Capt. Yon offered condolences to the families as well as to the Detroit Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive information.

