‘Please stop’: Vandals target important mural for Bangladeshi American community in Hamtramck

The Bangladeshi-American community in Hamtramck is hoping to find out who defaced a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founding father. Dr. Mohammed Alam says the ceramic mural, which sat in a grass lot off Conant Street, was damaged sometime Friday (Feb. 17).

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The Bangladeshi-American community in Hamtramck is hoping to find out who defaced a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founding father.

Dr. Mohammed Alam says the ceramic mural, which sat in a grass lot off Conant Street, was damaged sometime Friday (Feb. 17).

“We are shocked, we are in pain, and we are suffering,” said Dr. Mohammed Alam, President of Bangabandhu Parishad USA.

The mural was covered in a layer of gray cement, and a tool was taken to it as well, chipping pieces of the portrait away.

This incident comes just a few months after vandals targeted the “Welcome to Banglatown” sign. Alam says that the sign has been spray painted a few different times.

Welcome sign for community largely made of Bangladeshi Americans targeted by vandals

The mural has since been covered, and the gate around it, which once was open so that people could go and reflect at the site, is now locked.

“We cannot take this, and we cannot tolerate it,” Alam said.

Alam says he’s filed a police report with Detroit police since the mural is located in an area in the city’s jurisdiction.

He is hopeful police will get to the bottom of it but has a message for the person or persons responsible. "

Please stop,” Alam said. “Please let us live our lives in peace, harmony, and solidarity.”

Read: Welcome sign for community largely made of Bangladeshi Americans targeted by vandals