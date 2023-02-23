Macomb County man wins $100,000 through lottery second chance drawing

A Macomb County man won $100,000 through a Michigan Lottery second chance drawing.

The 49-year-old man was selected in a random drawing that took place Jan. 12. He had earned entry by scanning $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets that didn’t win on the lottery app.

“I got an email that seemed really fishy at first,” he said. “As I read it, I decided to check my lottery account to see if it said anything about the drawing. When I logged in, I checked my entries and confirmed that I had one for the drawing.

“That’s when I decided to call the number listed in the email. As I talked to the woman, it started to sink in that I had really won $100,000. Even sitting here right now, it’s so hard to believe.”

The man visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed his prize. He chose to remain anonymous.

With the winnings, he plans to complete home renovations.