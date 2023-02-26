Detroit police: Missing 53-year-old woman last seen leaving home in Ford Escape

Detroit, – Police are asking for the public to help them locate a 53-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Maria Brayboy was last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, leaving her home in the 8300 block of Ohio Street. She left in a Ford Escape and did not return. She was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black leather jacket, and black shirt.

Brayboy is described as being 5′7″ tall, weighing 270 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Her mother told police that Brayboy has Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5201.