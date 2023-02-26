DTE Energy power outage restoration times in SE Michigan: Here’s what we know

DETROIT – Nearly a half a million people were without power in Southeast Michigan this week after damaging ice and winds moved through the region.

The mid-week winter storm brought rain, snow and accumulating ice, causing widespread power outages that persisted into Friday.

As of 8:35 a.m. Sunday, more than 170,000 DTE customers were without power. Here’s what we know about possible restoration times.

DTE Energy power outage restoration times - what we know

DTE Energy expects to restore power to the “vast majority of customers” impacted by the storm by the end of the day Sunday.

Because hundreds of schools have closed this week due to the storm and subsequent outages, officials said restoring power to schools before Monday is a top priority.

If you are without power you can check your restoration time on DTE’s website, the link is available below.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

Power outage resources

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Power outages are particularly concerning in the winter, as cold temps can pose dangers to people and their homes. Find some resources below:

Safety tips during a storm