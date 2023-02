Detroit's east side – An investigation is underway after two people were killed and two were injured in a shooting on the 10300 block of Greensboro Street on Detroit’s East Side. Police tell us it happened at 2:30 AM this morning.

Local 4 saw an SUV being towed from the scene. We also know a shotgun was recovered by police.

The surviving victims, one male and one female, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.