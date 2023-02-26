Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Wayne County non-profit builds bunk beds for families in need

The Wayne County chapter of “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” came together on Saturday to build 50 new bunk beds for families in need.

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Wayne County chapter of “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” came together on Saturday to build 50 new bunk beds for families in need.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit organization that builds and donates bunk beds to children who don’t have a bed to sleep in, is on track to build 1,000 beds this year after constructing over 700 since 2018.

The organization’s founder, Wendell Gramlich, explained the dire need for beds, stating that the need is so great that they have to turn off their application during periods when they’re not building beds to avoid getting too overwhelmed with requests.

Mary Weidell, a volunteer with the organization, shared how she came to be involved after posting about a spare bed she wanted to give away and being overwhelmed by the response. She found Sleep in Heavenly Peace and decided to volunteer, along with her 12-year-old daughter Grace.

Grace was eager to help out and was seen drilling like a pro at the Saturday build, saying, “it feels pretty good to know you’re going to help someone in need.” Mary expressed her hope that her daughter realizes what she can do for the community.

The build was made possible by the Livonia DPW offering their warehouse for free and Lowe’s providing the lumber at a significant discount. Nearly 100 volunteers participated in the construction of the beds.

Gramlich shared the joy of being able to see the children’s faces when they receive a bed, saying, “it makes a world of difference to us.”

The organization says 25 beds will be delivered across western Wayne County in early March.

For more information on the organization or to donate, visit the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website by clicking here.