Woman shot on I-94 after getting ‘uncomfortable feeling’ at Detroit gas station, police say

DETROIT – A woman was shot in the shoulder while driving on I-94 Sunday night after stopping at a gas station in Detroit where she got an “uncomfortable feeling,” police report.

At about 10:35 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was driving in the right lane on westbound on I-94 near Dickerson Avenue when a vehicle pulled up beside her and started shooting, according to police.

The woman was shot in the shoulder and drove herself to a Detroit police precinct. Officials then took her to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Prior to the shooting, the 23-year-old woman, from Clinton Township, was reportedly dropping friends off at their home in Downtown Detroit after attending a party.

While on eastbound I-94, the woman decided to exit the freeway to get gas. However, at the gas station, she had an “uncomfortable feeling and chose not to get gas,” police said Monday.

The woman got back on the freeway, traveling westbound. It was “soon after” that a vehicle approached hers and an unknown person or persons shot at her, police said.

Investigators reportedly found two shell casings on the freeway after closing it for a search. The suspect or suspects are unknown, and police say there is currently no suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing.