Man dead after being stabbed in Taylor home during fight with woman

Incident is currently under investigation

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

TAYLOR, Mich. – A man is dead after being stabbed in a Taylor home on Monday night.

Officials say that police were sent to a parking lot on Ecorse Road at 10 p.m. on Monday due to a report of a man who had been stabbed. According to police, the man was in a fight in a Taylor home on Merrick Street near the 20900 block of Ecorse Road. The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital Dearborn, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say that the fight happened between the man and a woman. The woman is currently in police custody and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation.

