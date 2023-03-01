$59M in marijuana tax distributions going to Michigan communities: How much is going where

DETROIT – Cities, townships and counties across Michigan are sharing $59.5 million in adult-use marijuana tax distributions from the 2022 fiscal year, the state treasury department announced Monday.

Eligible Michigan municipalities and counties will soon receive “more than $51,800 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness located within its jurisdiction,” the Michigan Department of Treasury said in a press release. More than $1.8 billion from adult-use marijuana sales were collected from 574 licensees throughout the state in 2022.

Officials said on Feb. 28 that 81 cities, 26 villages, 53 townships and 64 counties will start seeing payments from the state’s Marijuana Regulation Fund appear in their bank accounts in the coming days.

“Through a partnership, the dollars received from the adult-use marijuana taxes and fees are distributed to our participating communities,” said Rachael Eubanks, state treasurer.

Here’s where some of that money is going in Metro Detroit (some municipalities have more than one licensed store or microbusiness):

Macomb County

The county is getting $725,776.94 in total. There are 14 licenses in the county.

Here’s where the money is going:

Center Line = $414,729.68

New Baltimore = $155,523.63

Romeo = $51.841.21

Utica = $103,682.42

Oakland County

The county is getting $1,140,506.62 in total. There are 22 licenses in the county.

Here’s where the money is going:

Ferndale = $259,206.05

Hazel Park = $414,729.68

Lake Orion = $51,841.21

Madison Heights = $103,682.42

Oxford = $103,682.42

Pleasant Ridge = $51,841.21

Walled Lake = $155,523.63

Wayne County

The county is receiving $1,036,824.20 in total. There are 20 licenses in the county.

Here’s where the money is going:

Belleville = $51,841.21

Hamtramck = $207,364.84

Inkster = $155,523.63

Lincoln Park = $103,682.42

River Rouge = $311,047.26

Wayne (city) = $51,841.21

Monroe County

The county is receiving $673,935.73 in total. There are 13 licenses in the county.

Here’s where the money is going:

Luna Pier = $51,841.21

Monroe Township = $570,253.31

Petersburg = $51,841.21

Washtenaw County

The county is receiving $2,073,648.40 in total. There are 40 licenses in the county.

Here’s where the money is going:

Ann Arbor = $1,399,712.67

Northfield Township = $155,523.63

Ypsilanti = $518,412.10

St. Clair County

The county is receiving $51,841.21 in total. There is one license in the county.

Here’s where the money is going:

Memphis = $51,841.21

Tens of millions of dollars from the regulation fund are also being sent to the K-12 School Aid Fund and the Michigan Transportation Fund.

See below the entire list of Michigan municipalities and counties and how much money they’re receiving.