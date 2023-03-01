Break out your green outfits: Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade returns to Corktown

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 15: General view of the 2015 Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade at Michigan Avenue on March 15, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Paul Warner/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Corktown St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Michigan Avenue for another year of a fun Detroit tradition.

The Irish pride parade will be hosting its 65th annual parade on March 12 at 1 p.m. The parade will start near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue.

The Corktown parade will be filled with marching and pipe and drum bands, color guard units, floats, clowns, novelty groups, and marching units. The parade will last roughly two hours.

This parade is one of the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the country attracting 80,000-100,000 people annually.

“On behalf of the United Irish Societies, parade sponsors and participants, we’re thrilled this year’s event will be better than ever with all of the positive momentum in Corktown for everyone who lives, works and visits the area,” said UIS president Mike Kelly.

The parade will also offer a Family Fun Zone — a reserved, family-friendly area located at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street. The Family Fun Zone, which runs from 12:30-3:30 p.m., includes live Irish entertainment, inflatable amusements, food service, and private restrooms. Family Fun Zone tickets are $12 per person or $60 for six tickets. $12 for a single ticket and $60 for a family package of 6 tickets. Find more details on that here.