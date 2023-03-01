Indoor golf simulator opening inside new hotel in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A new indoor experience for golfers is coming to Downtown Detroit.

Five Iron Golf is set to open an indoor golf simulator inside the new Cambria Hotel in Downtown Detroit, it’s second location in Michigan. The other one, already open, is in Shelby Township.

Basically you’re booking a suite or a room, and you’re playing virtual golf. This includes leagues, match play, or just for fun. Locations include full bar and kitchens, too.

Five Iron Golf is currently open in 10 major U.S. cities, with more than 20 locations, including internationally in India and Singapore.

The new Detroit locations will be inside the hotel at 600 W. Lafayette Boulevard. An open date hasn’t been announced, but the sign is up outside.