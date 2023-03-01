43º

LIVE

Local News

Indoor golf simulator opening inside new hotel in Downtown Detroit

Experience opening inside Cambria Hotel

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Detroit, Developing News, Golf
Five Iron Golf (Five Iron Golf)

DETROIT – A new indoor experience for golfers is coming to Downtown Detroit.

Five Iron Golf is set to open an indoor golf simulator inside the new Cambria Hotel in Downtown Detroit, it’s second location in Michigan. The other one, already open, is in Shelby Township.

Basically you’re booking a suite or a room, and you’re playing virtual golf. This includes leagues, match play, or just for fun. Locations include full bar and kitchens, too.

Five Iron Golf is currently open in 10 major U.S. cities, with more than 20 locations, including internationally in India and Singapore.

The new Detroit locations will be inside the hotel at 600 W. Lafayette Boulevard. An open date hasn’t been announced, but the sign is up outside.

Five Iron Golf in Detroit (Five Iron Golf in Detroit)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram