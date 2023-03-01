Morning 4: Michiganders won’t get $180 inflation relief checks after all -- and more top stories

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Finalized Michigan inflation relief plan doesn’t include $180 individual relief checks

A Michigan inflation relief plan first introduced by Democrats in early February has been finalized by lawmakers and is heading to the governor’s desk for approval. But some components of the initial plan did not survive in the Legislature.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to sign off on the Lowering MI Costs plan, which eliminates the state’s retirement tax over the course of a few years and increases tax credits for lower-income households.

We're seeing some chilly temps the more north you are in Metro Detroit. We're also starting our Wednesday with a bit of a wintry mix. But Wednesday and Thursday will remain mostly mild before an impactful storm reaches Michigan on Friday.

Advanced DNA analysis helped solve a Livingston County cold case and it doesn’t stop there

A nearly 40-year-old Livingston County cold case was solved with help from a company in Texas that specializes in analyzing small amounts of DNA evidence.

Othram Inc. used a method called Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG) and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to help the Livingston County Cold Case Team bring closure to the family of Christina Lynn Castiglione.

Remember the squirrel I chased out of my house? Well, he (or something else) came back

ClickOnDetroit’s Derick Hutchinson writes: *Sigh.* I really thought the squirrel story would be a one-time thing. A somewhat humiliating homeowner rite of passage.

“Remember when that squirrel got into your house and you went all crazy? That was hilarious!” We laugh, life moves on. Peace and coexistence.

Well, that lasted a full three days. On Tuesday, my house was invaded once again, this time with a much more mysterious conclusion.

Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story

Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton’s fate seems particularly cruel.

The 191-foot (58-meter) cargo vessel collided with a grain hauler on a blustery night in September 1894, sinking both. The Ironton’s captain and six sailors clambered into a lifeboat but it was dragged to the bottom before they could detach it from the ship. Only two crewmen survived.

