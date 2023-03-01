Wintry mix early then warmer Wednesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Waking up to a light rain/snow mix this morning. This will be a pretty short-lived event with most pushing out of the thumb by 9AM. Some periods of freezing drizzle leading to minor glazing cannot be ruled out. However, rain is predominantly favored over the Metro area with more of a wintry mix or snow in our northern counties.

SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

Otherwise, drier weather moves in this afternoon with a pretty large temperature gradient across Southeast Michigan. Highs into the thumb will range from the upper 30 (farthest north) to mid-40s closer to Flint and Port Huron. Turning milder from I-96 to I-69, as highs will be in the mid-40s (north) to low 50s (south). Then likely topping out in the mid-50s south of I-94.

SUNSET: 6:23 PM

Calmer and back in the low 40s on Thursday ahead of an impactful winter system on Friday. In full transparency this is what we know vs. what is still in limbo:

High Confidence:

The timing: widespread precipitation will move in Friday morning and last throughout the day.

Winds will be gusty, around 40 mph.

Low Confidence:

The track of the low pressure which highly dictates the precipitation type. If it tracks farther north (which the Euro model hints at) then we see a changeover to rain earlier in the day significantly cutting down on snow totals. If it tracks farther south, we are on the cold side of the system giving us prolonged snowfall. Other long-range models (like the GFS) have us in the cold sector longer with significant snowfall accumulations.

The takeaway as of this morning, if we blend the models together, we could see upward of 4 inches of snow on Friday but I firmly believe it is still too soon to lock in on snowfall projections until higher resolution models come in within the next 48 hours, so stay with your 4Warn Weather team for updates!