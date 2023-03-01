Rochester Hills mother gives emotional testimony after losing sons to accidental fentanyl overdose

A Rochester Hills mom made headlines Tuesday after she testified in front of Congress about how her two sons died from fentanyl poisoning drugs investigators traced to Mexico.

Rebecca Kiessling fought tears through much of her testimony.

“We need to protect our children,” said Kiessling to members of Congress. “They didn’t ask for that. This wasn’t demand. They didn’t want fentanyl. They thought they were getting Percocets.”

Kiessling’s sons Caleb and Kyler died two and a half years ago after a drug dealer gave them what they thought was Percocet. What it was, was fentanyl.

Five times the amount of fentanyl that would kill someone.

Investigators told Kiessling they traced the drugs back to Mexico, which is why she appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday (Feb. 28) urging action at the southern border.

“We have to secure our border,” Kiessling said. “If there were Chinese troops amassed at our border with weapons of mass destruction, something would be done.”