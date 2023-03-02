Morning 4: Wet, heavy snow becoming more likely Friday in Metro Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Dana Nessel among Michigan officials targeted by ‘heavily armed’ man

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the FBI confirmed she was one of the targets of a “heavily armed” man who was arrested last month for making threats against Jewish officials in Michigan.

Best gas station eats: We tried your favorite spots in Metro Detroit

When you think of gas station food, what comes to mind? Shriveled up pizza? Day-old hot dogs? A bag of Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos?

We asked our WDIV Insiders what they thought -- and, yes, some were repulsed at the mere suggestion you make a meal out of anything found inside a gas station.

But, many made it clear there are plenty of options out there -- hidden gems, if you will -- that are better than just good, and can make for an inexpensive way to feed the whole family.

We set out to try a few of the options that were most popular among our Insiders. We settled on four that we thought were above average.

Demolition ordered for dangerous two-story building leaning over sidewalk on Detroit’s west side

Close to collapsing is a two-story building leaning over a Detroit sidewalk, and the city is promising to take action.

Inspectors saw the building Wednesday (March 1) and decided to get it demolished right away.

Detroit Mercy’s Davis nears Maravich’s NCAA scoring record

Antoine Davis is on the verge of breaking a scoring record once considered untouchable — and, in some ways, remains so.

Detroit Mercy’s star guard needs just 26 points to surpass Pete Maravich as the NCAA’s career scoring leader. Davis, who leads the nation with a 28.4 points per game average, can break “Pistol” Pete’s revered 53-year-old mark Thursday night in a Horizon League tournament game against top-seeded Youngstown State.

