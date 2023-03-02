Calm Before Another Winter Storm

Detroit – Good Thursday morning!

Waking up to a little light fog/mist, otherwise mostly cloudy today. It’s the calm before the next winter storm as highs will be in the low 40s.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan from Noon Friday until 2AM Saturday.

Sunrise is at 7:06 a.m. & Sunset is at 6:23 p.m.

Tracking Friday system

As we continue to monitor the developing track of an approaching low-pressure system, we are getting more confident that heavy wet snow will be possible Friday afternoon. It is worth noting that uncertainty still exists regarding where the rain/snow line will exist as warmer air filters into the state as highs approach the upper 30s.

The transition zone along the rain/snow line may see a brief period of freezing rain, leading to ice accumulations up to a light glaze. Locations that observe snow will be subject to very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour, over a short three to six hour window.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph making wind chill readings drop into the 20s. The heaviest snow rates will be possible Friday afternoon into Friday evening and may impact the rush hour commute. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility with snowfall. Looking at a calmer weekend with more sunshine on Sunday than Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

