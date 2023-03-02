Not UFOs: Jupiter, Venus visible in night sky over Michigan

Look up into the night sky tonight in Metro Detroit -- you could catch a glimpse of two planets.

Jupiter and Venus are both visible, right next to each other, in the sky tonight (March 1).

We received a ton of questions about these lights from viewers, asking if they were UFOs or aerial objects over Michigan. But they aren’t aliens. Just planets.

Conjunctions between planets happen often because the celestial bodies orbit around the sun in approximately the same plane as one another and follow similar paths.

Head outside and look west -- you’ll probably see them out there, hanging out. Catch it while you can!