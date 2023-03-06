New ‘Take It Down’ tool helps kids remove their sexually explicit images from the internet

FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. Take It Down was created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to combat the sexual exploitation of children. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

There is a new tool that can help children and teens remove their sexually explicit images from the internet.

Take It Down was created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to combat the sexual exploitation of children.

Users from around the world can submit a report that can help remove online nude, partially nude or sexually explicit photos and videos depicting a child under 18 years old.

NCMEC launched the program at the end of December 2022. Since then, more than 200 cases have been submitted. Meta provided initial funding to build the infrastructure.

“Having explicit content online can be scary and very traumatizing, especially for young people,” said Gavin Portnoy, vice president of Communications & Brand at NCMEC. “The adage of ‘you can’t take back what is already out there’ is something we want to change. The past does not define the future and help is available.”

How does Take It Down work?

Take It Down is a free service that helps tech companies remove sexually explicit images or videos depicting children under the age of 18. Users have the option to remain anonymous.

The program works by assigning a unique digital fingerprint to specific images or videos. When tech platforms sign up to participate, they are provided those digital fingerprints -- or hash values -- so they can detect and remove the imagery on their public or unencrypted sites and apps.

Using a unique hash value makes it so that when someone uploads an explicit photo of themself to Take It Down the photo actually never leaves their phone. The hash is added to a secure list maintained by NCMEC that is shared with platforms that have agreed to work with NCMEC.

“We created this system because many children are facing these desperate situations,” said Michelle DeLaune, NCMEC’s president and CEO. “Our hope is that children become aware of this service, and they feel a sense of relief that tools exist to help take the images down. NCMEC is here to help.”

Participating platforms:

Meta (Facebook & Instagram)

MG Freesites (Pornhub, Mindgeek)

OnlyFans

Yubo

If you are older than 18, similar support is available through Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse.