What does it mean when your lights flicker during a storm? DTE Energy says it’s 1 of 2 things

DETROIT – Have your lights ever flickered off and on during a storm, or when you were expecting a possible power outage?

The CEO of DTE Energy said there are two possible explanations: One normal, and one that could be cause for concern.

“One, that we prefer, is that we’re switching to a redundant supply point, or a redundant circuitry so that you don’t lose your power,” DTE CEO Jerry Norcia said. “So it could flicker once or twice, and that means the system is operating because we’ve lost one due to a storm condition or some other issue, and so that’s one thing it can mean.”

In other words, the system is working as it’s designed to, and your power has been handed off to a different transformer.

But if the flickering persists, there might be something else going on.

“If it keeps flickering, you need to be concerned,” Norcia said. “You probably should call us (and tell us) that there could be a problem.”

Customers can reach DTE Energy at 1-800-477-4747.

