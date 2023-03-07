Recall Roundup: T.J. Maxx chairs, Russell Stover chocolates, other recalls to know

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of Feb. 27, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Feb. 28 and March 2, 2023. Recalls are ordered from the oldest announcement date to the most recent announcement date.

Food and drug recalls

Russell Stover Chocolates sugar free peanut butter cups

Russell Stover Chocolates is recalling their sugar free peanut butter cups due to an undeclared pecan allergy.

According to the FDA, the company is voluntarily recalling two best-by dates of its sugar free peanut butter cups because they may contain sugar free pecan delights, and pecans are not declared on the label.

Those with an allergy or sensitivity to pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if these products are consumed.

Russell Stover has not received any reports of adverse health events related to this recall.

Product information:

Size 2.4 oz Best before dates 01MAY23 and 01JUN23 UPC 077260096937 Lot codes K0521, K0321, K0421, L2122, L2221, L2321

These products were distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail stores.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you contact the company for information on refunds and replacements.

Russell Stover Chocolates can be reached at 1-800-477-8683 or consumerservices@russellstover.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (FDA)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (FDA)

Apotex Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, .15%

Apotex Corp. is recalling its Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, .15% due to cracks in packaging that may impact sterility.

According to the FDA, Apotex Corp. is voluntarily recalling six lots of its Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, .15% because cracks have developed in some of the units’ caps. There is a possibility the broken cap may impact sterility which may cause adverse events.

The FDA says Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, .15% is “an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.”

Product information:

Product Strength Pack size NDC number UPC on carton UPC on bottle Lot number(s) Expiration date Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15% 5 mL 60505-0564-1 360505056415 (01)0(03)

60505056415 TJ9848

TJ9849

TK0258

TK5341 For lot numbers TJ9848 and TJ9849: 02/2024

For lot numbers TK0258 and TK5341: 04/2024 Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15% 10 mL 60505-0564-2 360505056422 (01)0(03)

60505056422 TK0261 04/2024 Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15% 15 mL 60505-0564-3 360505056439 (01)0(03)

60505056439 TK0262 04/2024

These recalled products were distributed nationwide from April 5, 2022, to Feb. 22, 2023.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products it is advised you contact your pharmacy or healthcare provider for medical advice and return the products to Inmar Rx Solutions (1-855-275-1273) or to the original place of purchase.

Questions should be directed to Apotex Corp. at 1-800-706-5575 or UScustomerservice@Apotex.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (FDA)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (FDA)

Consumer product recalls

TJX office chairs

TJX is recalling their office chairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the CPSC, the company is recalling 81,700 units of its office chairs because the back of the chair can break or detach when a person is sitting in the chair which poses a fall hazard.

TJX has received 12 reports of the chair breaking including 10 reports of injury.

Product information:

Description Office chairs with a circle cushioned seat that attaches to an adjustable metal stand and five wheels. The back of the chair is a cushioned horizontal oval. Colors White, black, gray, floral, pink, orange, navy, light blue, brown, mint and cream. Style numbers GT646, GT646A, GT646AA, GT646AB, GT646AABO Label information “ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd.” and “Made in China” are printed on a label underneath the seat.

These chairs were sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and HomeSense stores nationwide from June 2019 to Dec. 2022.

If you have purchased any of the recalled chairs it is advised you stop using them and contact TJX for information on refunds and disposals. You can also return the chairs to any of the stores listed above.

For questions or information on returns contact TJX at 888-359-4763.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets

Patagonia is recalling their infant base layer sets due to a choking hazard.

According to the CPSC, these sets are being recalled because the snaps on the bodysuit can detach which poses a choking hazard to infants.

This recall affects approximately 8,000 units. The company has received one report of a snap detaching and being mouthed by a baby.

Product information:

Product name Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets Sizes 0 months through 24 months Style number 60910 Description Each set consists of a knitted polyester long sleeved bodysuit with snaps at the left shoulder and at the crotch, and a pair of matching knitted polyester pants with an elastic waistband. Label information The style number is printed on a sewn-in label inside the garment in the form STY60910FA21 for the Fall 2021 style and STY60910FA22 for the Fall 2022 style. Designs Pink and white with “My Planet,” pink hearts and pink trim; blue with “Patagonia” and “Fun Hogs”; pink with small graphics; pink with “Patagonia Mountain Kids” and gray and black with “Patagonia Mountain Kids.”

These products were sold nationwide in stores at Patagonia, REI and other stores as well as online at www.patagonia.com, www.rei.com, www.backcountry.com and other websites from Aug. 2021 to Jan. 2023.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it and contact Patagonia for information about refunds.

The company can be reached at 800-638-6464 or infantsetrecall@patagonia.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Relion Battery lithium batteries

Relion Battery is recalling its Relion InSight Series lithium batteries due to a thermal burn and fire hazard.

According to the CPSC, the recalled batteries can overheat which poses a thermal burn and fire hazard.

This recall affects approximately 7,250 units. The company has received five reports of batteries overheating but no reports of any injury.

Product information:

Product name RELiON InSight Series® 48V lithium-ion batteries Model number 48V030-GC2 Serial number ranges RB48300020210314057- RB48300020210314729, RB48300020210330001- RB48300020210330715, and RB48300020210507012-RB48300020221016550

These batteries were sold at authorized Relion distributors and online at www.relionbattery.com from May 2021 to Nov. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it and contact the company for information on repairs and/or returns.

Relion Battery can be reached at 803-324-6644 or AMER-recall@oneasg.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Helly Hansen sweatshirts and hoodies

Helly Hansen is recalling their adult workwear sweatshirts and hoodies due to a violation of federal flammability standards and burn hazard.

According to the CPSC, the recalled clothing fails to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles which poses a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

This recall affects approximately 13,900 units. The company has received no reports of any incidents or injuries.

Product information:

Material 100% cotton or 95% cotton and 5% elastane Sizes All sizes Label information HH workwear is printed on the neck label, and Helly Hansen is printed on a label located on the front right-hand side at the bottom of the garment. The inside seam label displays the size, fiber content and washing instructions. The style number is printed on a tag underneath the inside seam label. Styles Manchester Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79208; W Manchester Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79209; Manchester Half Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79210; Manchester Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79212; W Manchester Zip Sweatshirt in navy and black - style 79213; Manchester Hoodie in navy and black - style 79214; W Manchester Hoodie in navy and black - style 79215 and Manchester Zip Hoodie in navy and black - style 79216; W Manchester Zip Hoodie in navy and black - style 79217; Kensington Zip Hoodie in gray melange and black - style 79243; Kensington Sweatshirt in navy - style 79245; Kensington Zip Sweatshirt in navy - style 79247.

These recalled items were sold at Helly Hansen clothing stores and uniform clothing stores nationwide as well as online at www.hhworkwear.com from Aug. 2019 to Aug. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using them and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.styles

Helly Hansen can be reached at 888-889-8950 or highpri.support.na@hellyhansen.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Smocked Runway Classic Whimsy children’s pajamas

Smocked Runway is recalling their Classic Whimsy children’s pajamas due to a violation of federal flammability standards and burn hazard.

According to the CPSC, the company is recalling approximately 7,200 units of its children’s pajamas because they fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries.

Product information:

Product name Smocked Runway’s Classic Whimsy-branded children’s pajamas Batch numbers QH2022124, QH2021093, QH2021255, QH2021041, QH2020311, QH2021371, CLW10028, QH2021372, QH2020195, QH2022085, QH2021097, QH2021246, QH2020284, QH2021215, QH2021182, CLW8402, QH2021028, CLW4838, and CLW7022. Pajama colors/styles Pink Rosebud, Pink Santa, Birthday Girl, Unicorn, Pumpkin Toile, Pink Bear, Pink Pastel Bunny, and Red Gingham Bow. Nightgown colors/styles Pink Bunny Peeps, Royal Blue, Birthday, Storybook Rabbit, Bow, and Bunny Dreams. Loungewear colors/styles Bow and Christmas Cheer. Menswear loungewear colors/styles Green Gingham and Blue Gingham. Label information “Classic Whimsy,” “Made in China,” the size and the batch number are printed on the white sewn-in neck label. Sizes 12 months through 10 years.

These children’s pajamas were sold exclusively online at www.smockedauctions.com from Jan. 2021 to Nov. 2022.

If you have purchased the recalled product it is advised you do not use it and contact Smocked Runway for instructions on refunds and returns.

The company can be reached at 833-630-8567 or safetyandrecall@smockedauctions.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Ouwoer Direct Amazon exclusive multi-purpose kids bike helmets

Ouwoer Direct is recalling their multi-purpose kids bike helmets due to a risk of head injury.

According to the CPSC, the company is recalling its bike helmets because they do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The agency says the helmets can fail to protect a child in the event of a crash which poses a risk of head injury.

The company has received no reports of any incidents or injuries.

Product information:

Product name Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmets Production date 202201 Description The helmets are red with black straps and a black buckle. Label information The production date is printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.

These helmets were sold exclusively on www.Amazon.com from March 2022 to Nov. 2022.

If you have purchased this recalled helmet it is advised you do not use it and contact the company for instructions on refunds.

The company can be reached at 213-583-9060 or OUWOER@hotmail.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

Active Sports wakeboard bindings

Active Sports is recalling their CTRL Imperial wakeboard bindings due to a fall hazard.

According to the CPSC, the company is recalling this product because, during use, the binding can partially detach from the baseplate at the heel, or the external binding mount can crack or detach from the wakeboard which can cause the user to lose their balance and fall into the water.

The company has received 21 reports of issues with the bindings but no reports of any incidents or injuries.

Product information:

Product name CTRL Imperial wakeboard binding Color The binding baseplate and its boot is either black or white. Identifying information The boot is open-toed with CTRL printed in white letters on the side of the boot. Model numbers WKBCTIMP0419, WKBCTIMP04WH20, WKBCTIMP0619 or WKBCTIMP06WH20

These recalled products were sold at The House in St. Paul, Minnesota, and online at the-house.com, DJ’s Boardshop on Amazon Marketplace and on Amazon.com and eBay.com from Nov. 21 to Sept. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you do not use it and contact Active Sports for information about replacements or refunds.

The company can be reached at 800-409-7669 or CTRLbindingrecall@the-house.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

DR Power equipment PRO XL501 chipper shredders

DR Power equipment is recalling its DR Power PRO XL501 Chipper Shredders due to a laceration hazard.

According to the CPSC, these shredders are being recalled because the fin scroll of the chipper shredder can fail, ejecting pieces of metal from the shredder during operation which poses a laceration hazard.

This recall affects approximately 2,100 units. The company has received six reports of the chipper shredders ejecting pieces of metal but has not received any reports of injury.

Product information:

Product name DR Power Chipper Shredder Model numbers CS35050BEN and CS35050BENR Identifying information - The recalled chipper shredders have an orange body, a black motor on a black metal frame that has two wheels.

- DR and PROXL501 are printed on the motor.

- The model number is on the side of the unit.

These products were sold at authorized DR Power equipment dealers nationwide as well as online at www.drpower.com from Sept. 2019 to Sept. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you do not use it and contact the company for information about repairs.

DR Power can be reached at 800-550-7016 or recall@DRPower.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 27 product photos. (CPSC)

The previous edition of the Recall Roundup can be found right here.