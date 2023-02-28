Recall Roundup: Baby formula, bed frames, Walmart candles, other recalls to know from last week

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of Feb. 20, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23, 2023. Recalls are ordered from the oldest announcement date to the most recent announcement date.

Food and drug recalls

Enfamil maker recalls 145K cans of potentially contaminated baby formula: What to know

The maker of Enfamil announced a recall of about 145,000 cans of infant formula due to the possibility of cross-contamination with a bacteria that can cause serious illness or death.

Reckitt, a U.K.-based consumer health and nutrition company, said over the weekend that is voluntarily recalling two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, but that no illnesses or “adverse events” have been reported. The company said it identified the cause of the potential cronobacter contamination and are no longer using the supplier.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention, cronobacter infections in infants can be deadly. The bacteria occurs naturally in soil, water and other parts of the environment and can live in dry foods, such as powdered milk, herbal teas, starches and baby formula.

Almost all previous outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to powdered baby formulas, which don’t undergo the same high temperatures used to kill germs in many other foods. Cronobacter typically causes fever in infants and can sometimes lead to dangerous blood infections or swelling of the brain.

Last year, a nationwide baby formula shortage was triggered by an Abbott Nutrition plant that had to be closed for months because of contamination problems.

Abbott recalled various lots of three powdered infant formulas from the plant, after federal officials began investigating rare bacterial infections in four babies who were fed formula. Two of the infants died. But it’s not certain the bacteria came from the plant; strains found at the plant didn’t match the two available samples from the babies.

For the most recent recall, consumers should check the packaging of their formula to make sure they didn’t purchase the recalled product. The product is Enfamil ProSobee Powder, 12.9 ounce can with a UPC number of 300871214415; global batch number of ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ; lot number of 0670975 or 0670979 and an expiration date of March 1, 2024.

Consumers can return the product to wherever they bought it for a full refund. They can also call Reckit at 1-800-479-0551 or email the company at consumer.relations (at) rb.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup week of Feb. 20: Product images (FDA)

nanoMaterials hand sanitizer

nanoMaterials Discovery Corporation is voluntarily recalling all lots of its Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Alcohol Solution due to the presence of methanol.

The “Snowy Range Blue” branded hand sanitizer is being recalled because certain batches may exceed FDA limits for methanol.

Using affected sanitizer with methanol concentrations higher than FDA limits could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, according to the FDA.

The company has received no reports of any adverse health events related to this recall.

Product information:

Size 4 oz Code NDC 75288-100-04 Packaging Spray dispenser bottle

These recalled products were distributed nationwide through the end of 2021.

If you have purchased any of these products it is advised you stop using them and discard or return them to the original place of purchase.

Questions should be directed to nanoMaterials Discovery Corporation at anesepticrecall@gmail.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20 product photos. (FDA)

Rao’s homemade roasted peppers with portobello mushrooms

Sunny Dell Foods is recalling their Rao’s homemade roasted peppers with portobello mushrooms due to an undeclared pine nut allergy.

According to the FDA, these jars of roasted peppers may contain undeclared tree nuts (pine nuts), and people who have an allergy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the product is consumed.

The company has received no reports of any adverse health events related to this recall.

Product information:

Lot number SD21160-03 RPOA UPC 7 47479 00110 6 Size 12 oz Product name “Rao’s Homemade Brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms”

No other Rao’s Homemade products are affected by this recall.

These recalled products were sold in retail stores in the northeast U.S. and online.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products it is advised you return them to the original place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions should be directed to Sunny Dell Foods at 1-610-932-5164 Ext # 102.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20 product photos. (FDA)

Bindle Bottle water bottles

Bindle Bottle is recalling its water bottles due to possible lead exposure.

The company is recalling its Bindle Bottle water bottles because they may contain an area of exposed lead located in the bottom storage compartment of the bottle.

According to the FDA, food stored in the bottom storage compartment may have been contaminated by lead posing health problems to people and/or animals eating that food.

No adverse health events have been reported related to this recall.

Product information:

These bottles come in four sizes: 32 oz, 24 oz, 20 oz and 13 oz.

The company is also recalling the 24 oz bottle which is part of the Puppy Pack.

These recalled water bottles were sold nationwide in various retail stores as well as online at BindleBottle.com and Amazon.com.

If you have purchased this product you are eligible to receive an at-home repair kit that will solve the issue.

To fill out a repair kit request form click here. Questions should be directed to Bindle Bottle at product_safety@bindlebottle.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20 product photos. (FDA)

Delsam Pharma Artificial Eye Ointment

Global Pharma Healthcare is voluntarily recalling its Artificial Eye Ointment due to possible microbial contamination.

These eye drops have been recalled due to possible microbial contamination and because some product packaging is leaking or may be compromised.

Use of these eye drops may cause adverse health events including infection in the eye that could lead to blindness.

The company has not received any reports of any adverse events related to this recall.

Product information:

Product packaging White aluminum tube within a paper carton. NDC 72570-122-35 UPC 3 72570 012235 3 Size 3.5 g (1/8 oz)

These eyedrops were sold nationwide in stores and online.

If you have purchased this recalled product it is advised you do not use it and discard it safely and appropriately.

Questions should be directed to Delsam Pharma at 1-866-826-1306 or delsampharma@yahoo.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20 product photos. (FDA)

Consumer product recalls

SCARPA ski boots

SCARPA North America is recalling its F1 ski boots due to a fall hazard.

According to the CPSC, SCARPA North America is recalling ski boots because the two screws on each boot that attach the ski/walk mechanism to the cuff can loosen or fall out which can cause the mechanism to malfunction. This poses a fall hazard and a risk of injury to the user.

This recall affects approximately 770 units plus an additional 160 in Canada.

No incidents or injuries have been reported related to this recall.

Product information:

Product name Fall 2022 F1 LT and F1 GT men’s and women’s ski boots Colors Black/orange/aqua blue color combinations Identifying information - SCARPA is printed in white letters on the lower outer side of the boot.

- The model name “F1 LT” or “F1 GT” is printed on the upper right outside ankle cuff of the boots. Manufacture date 2022

These ski boots were sold at retailers nationwide including REI and other sporting goods stores and online at SCARPA.com from Aug. 2022 to Dec. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it and contact the company for replacement screws. You should contact a SCARPA dealer for information on repairs.

Questions should be directed to SCARPA at 866-998-2895 or recall@scarpa.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20, product photos (CPSC)

Zinus bed frames

Zinus is recalling their SmartBase Euro Slats metal platform bed frames due to an injury hazard.

According to the CPSC, the bedframe assembly kit did not include reinforcing brackets for installation on the corners of the frame. This could lead to the frame collapsing which poses an injury hazard.

This recall affects approximately 30,400 units.

Zinus has received 14 reports of the bedframe collapsing which includes one report of injury.

Product information:

Product name Zinus SmartBase Euro Slats metal mattress platform bed frames Size The black metal frames measure 14 inches high and were sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes. Model codes OLB-MESB-T, OLB-MESB-F, OLB-MESB-Q and OLB-MESB-K

These bedframes were sold online at Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Target, Overstock and The Home Depot from May 2022 to Nov. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you do not use it and contact Zinus for a free repair kit.

Click here to request a repair kit. Questions should be directed to Zinus at 800-613-1225 or mesb@zinus.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20, product photos (CPSC)

2 million Cosori air fryers recalled due to overheating hazard

More than two million air fryers sold at popular big box stores and online are being recalled in North America due to a potential to overheat.

Cosori brand air fryers, owned by Atekcity Corporation, are being recalled after hundreds reported the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports. Consumers are urged to stop using the product and to contact Cosori to receive a free replacement.

The recall affects two million products sold in the U.S., in addition to thousands more sold in Canada and Mexico, between June 2018 and December 2022. The air fryers, which retail for $70-$130, were sold at Target, Best Buy and Home Depot, and online at Amazon.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and more.

All of the recalled air fryers have the brand name “Cosori” printed on the front of them. The affected units include the 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red. The following model numbers have been recalled:

CP158-AF

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CP137-AF

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

CO137-AF

CO158-AF

CO158-AF-RXB

CP258-AF

There have been reports of minor injuries and property damage, officials said.

Product photos:

More than two million Cosori air fryers have been recalled due to a potential to overheat and cause burns. Image courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. (Cosori)

Harbor Freight Tools USA replacement lower blade guards

Harbor Freight Tools USA is recalling their replacement lower blade guards for 12-inch Chicago Electric Mitler Saws due to an injury hazard.

According to the CPSC, the recalled replacement lower blade guards do not sufficiently cover the saw blade and can break when making a cut which poses an injury hazard.

This recall affects approximately 7,175 units. The company has received one report of the recalled product breaking but has received no reports of injury.

Product information:

Product name Replacement lower blade guards sold for Chicago Electric Power Tools brand 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saws Item number 61970 Serial numbers less than 370331936 Identifying information “The recalled lower blade guards are made of clear polycarbonate and gray polycarbonate with the words “Chicago Electric” stamped into the gray area.”

These replacement guards were sold exclusively at Harbor Freight Tools from Aug. 2019 to Sept. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you do not use it and contact Harbor Freight for a free replacement.

To contact the company for questions or information about replacements, call 800-444-3353 or email recall@harborfreight.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20, product photos (CPSC)

Polaris snow bike conversion kits

Polaris is recalling its Timbersled snow bike conversion kits due to a crash hazard.

According to the CPSC, the QuickDrive fastener can loosen while operating which leads to a brake failure. This poses a crash hazard.

This recall affects approximately 780 units. The company has received seven reports of loose fasteners but has received no reports of injury.

Product information:

Product name 2023 Timbersled ARO and RIOT Pro snow bike conversion kits Colors Black, blue, orange, red and white Identifying information - Timbersled and the model name are printed on both sides of the unit.

- The model number and VIN (also referred to as the serial number) are located on a decal on the inside of the right-hand frame rail.

These recalled conversion kits were sold nationwide at Polaris dealers from Jan. 2022 to Dec. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.

Questions should be directed to Polaris at 800-765-2747.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20, product photos (CPSC)

TJX Aderes bookcases

TJX is recalling their Aderes bookcases due to a tip-over and entrapment hazard.

According to the CPSC, TXJ companies is recalling all Aderes bookcases because they’re unstable and can tip over if they’re not anchored to the wall. This poses a tip-over and entrapment hazard that could result in death or injuries to children.

The company has received two reports of bookcases beginning to tip forward but has received no reports of injury.

Product information:

Style numbers 081774, 098627, and 094831. Size 44” x 18” x 86” Product description - Bell-shaped bookcases have a natural finish and have two glass cabinet doors and six drawers.

- The bookcase sits on top of four legs that are affixed to two boards that are screwed into the bottom of the bookcase with eight screws on each side.

- The bookcases were sold with a furniture tip restraint kit.

These bookcases were sold at Homegoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx as well as the combination stores nationwide from Oct. 2021 to March 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it and contact TJX for information about refunds and instructions on how to receive a free pick-up of the bookcase.

Contact the company at 888-520-1892.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20, product photos (CPSC)

Clark Associates Lancaster high chairs

Clark Associates is recalling their Lancaster Table & Seating brand high chairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the CPSC, the recalled high chairs can break which poses a fall hazard to children.

This recall affects approximately 22,400 units. The company has received three reports of high chairs breaking and children falling but has received no reports of injury.

Product information:

Product name Lancaster Table & Seating brand high chairs Colors/finishes Black, mahogany, natural or walnut Manufacturer “Only high chairs manufactured in China are affected. “Made in China” or “made in ____” is printed on the warning label found on the front of the seatback and on the product label found on the underside of the seat bottom.” Model numbers High chairs were sold in either assembled or ready-to-assemble form.

- Assembled: 164HIGHCBK, 164HIGHCMO, 164HIGHCNAT, 164HIGHCWN

- Ready to assemble: 164HIGHCKDBK, 164HIGHCKDMO, 164HIGHCKDNT, 164HIGHCWN

These high chairs were sold at The Restaurant Store and online at www.therestaurantstore.com and www.webstaurantstore.com from Jan. 2022 to Sept. 2022.

If you have purchased any of these recalled high chairs you should stop using them and contact Clark Associates for information on refunds and replacements.

To contact the company for questions or information on refunds and replacements, call 800-285-8172 or email highchairs@lancastertableandseating.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20 product photos (CPSC)

XDEEP 1st stage scuba regulators

XDEEP is recalling its 1st stage scuba regulators due to a risk of injury and drowning hazard.

According to the CPSC, XDEEP is recalling its scuba regulators because a defective screw on the turret connection can break which poses a risk of severe injury and drowning hazard for divers.

The company has received one report of a broken turret connection screw but no reports of any injuries.

Product information:

Product name 1st stage scuba regulators Model number NX700

These regulators were sold at independent diving stores nationwide and online at tecdivegear.com from Feb. 2019 to Oct. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it and contact XDEEP for a full refund or free replacement.

For questions or to find out about refunds or replacements, contact TecDiveGear (XDEEP’s distributor) at 888-610-0503 or support@xdeep.pl.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20, product photos (CPSC)

Platinum Health LumaRail bed assist rails

Platinum Health is recalling their LumaRail adult portable bed rails due to a serious entrapment and asphyxia hazard.

According to the CPSC, Platinum Health is recalling these bed rails because when they are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the mattress. These events pose a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

This recall affects approximately 53,000 units.

Platinum Health has received one report of death related to this recall. In Oct. 2021, an 81-year-old man died from positional asphyxia after becoming entrapped between his mattress and the bed rail.

Product information:

Models Bed Assist Rail with Legs (model PHB4000), Free Standing Bed Assist Rail (model PHB6000) and the DoubleSafe Bed Assist Rail (model PHB7000D). Product description “The bed rails are made of white metal tubing with a gray or black foam rubber grip handle and may have a black fabric pouch. The name “Platinum Health” is printed on a label located on the leg of the bed rail or on the grip handle. The bed rails also have a light mount below the grip handle.”

These recalled bed rails were sold on the company’s website platinumhealthllc.com as well as other major online retailers including Amazon, Walmart.com, eBay, and Overstock, and online medical supply stores including RehabMart and Fabrication from July 2015 to Dec. 2022.

If you have purchased any of these recalled products it is advised you do not use them and contact Platinum Health for a free repair kit.

The company can be reached at 833-408-0509 or bedrails@realtimeresults.net.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20, product photos (CPSC)

Mainstays 3-wick candles sold exclusively at Walmart

Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle is recalling its Mainstays branded three-wick candles that were exclusively sold at Walmart due to a fire and laceration hazard.

According to the CPSC, the company is recalling these candles because the wicks can burn too close to the side of the container causing the glass to break which poses a fire and laceration hazard.

This recall affects approximately 1.2 million units. The company has received 12 reports of the candle burning too close to the side of the container and the glass cracking. This includes one report of a small cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items. The company has received one report of a fire.

Product information:

Product name Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles Size 14 oz -- 4 inches long by 4 inches wide Affected candles’ names Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion. Product description Round glass jar with a metal lid -- Mainstays and the candle’s name is printed on the side.

These candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from Sept. 2022 to Nov. 2022.

If you have purchased any of these recalled products it is advised you stop using them and contact the company for a full refund.

Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle can be reached at 800-680-2474 for questions or information about refunds.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of Feb. 20, product photos (CPSC)

The previous edition of the Recall Roundup can be found right here.