Father treated for second-degree burns after families taco truck catches fire in Southwest Detroit

A Fellow business has loaned Tacos El Toro a truck to operate its business

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Southwest Detroit, Michigan Avenue
SOUTHWEST DETROIT – A favorite taco truck in Southwest Detroit caught fire Monday, injuring the owner and leaving the business without a vehicle.

Tacos El Toro has been serving customers streetside on Michigan Avenue since 2006.

The owner and an employee drove the truck when it caught fire Monday (March 6).

“I was just like in shock (and) was looking for my dad, I didn’t see my dad, and I got scared,” said the owner’s son, Julio Magana.

Magana’s father was treated for second-degree burns and has since been released from the hospital.

The family business has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of a new truck.

In the meantime, a fellow business has loaned Tacos El Toro a truck to operate its business.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

