Father treated for second-degree burns after families taco truck catches fire in Southwest Detroit

A favorite taco truck in Southwest Detroit caught fire Monday, injuring the owner and leaving the business without a vehicle. Tacos El Toro has been serving customers streetside on Michigan Avenue since 2006.

The owner and an employee drove the truck when it caught fire Monday (March 6).

“I was just like in shock (and) was looking for my dad, I didn’t see my dad, and I got scared,” said the owner’s son, Julio Magana.

Magana’s father was treated for second-degree burns and has since been released from the hospital.

The family business has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of a new truck.

In the meantime, a fellow business has loaned Tacos El Toro a truck to operate its business.

