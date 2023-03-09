Marine City issues boil water advisory due to ‘large’ water main break

MARINE CITY, Mich. – A boil water advisory is in effect for “anyone serviced by Marine City” after a water main break was discovered, the city announced Thursday morning.

A “large water main break” was reportedly discovered in the city, though an exact location was not named. Marine City, and those serviced by the city, are under a boil water advisory as of Thursday, March 9, “until further notice,” officials said.

Boil water notices are typically issued when a change in water pressure occurs, as it can lead to bacterial contamination. Those affected by the advisory should boil water before using it, especially for eating and drinking purposes.

Marine City officials provided few details about the water main break on Thursday. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the city’s department of public works at 810-765-9711.

Click here to learn more about what to do during a boil water advisory from the CDC.

What to do when advisory ends

When a boil water advisory is lifted, customers are encouraged to take certain steps to flush out their pipes and clear their hot water tanks. Here are steps water customers should take, as written by the Great Lakes Water Authority:

Flush

Unscrew and remove the faucet aerator (screen).

Turn on each cold water faucet/tap slowly

Clean and reinstall aerator.

Flush automatic ice makers. Ice cubes made during the Boil Water Advisory should be emptied and the ice maker run through a 24-hour cycle. Make three batches of ice and discard them. The water line should be clear, and ice should be safe to consume with the fourth batch.

Clear hot water tanks/heaters

Run hot water only at all faucets and flush until water runs cool or typically a minimum of

15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot water tank.

30 minutes for a hot water tank greater than 40 gallons.

Replace filters

Water filters, such as ones used in refrigerators, faucets, pitchers and under the sink, are not designed to remove the specific bacteria potentially present during a Boil Water Advisory. If you ran water through your filter during the Boil Water Advisory, the filter should be replaced.

Remove and discard water filters.

Replace with a new filter following flushing.

Checklist for residents

Checklist for businesses