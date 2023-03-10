Viewer video shows new angle of fire at historic yacht club on Harsens Island

HARSENS ISLAND, Mich. – A video submitted by a Local 4 viewer shows a new angle of the massive fire earlier this week involving several Old Club houses on Harsens Island.

Fire details

The yacht club sits on Harsens Island at the mouth of the St. Clair River. On Wednesday afternoon (March 8), six houses were destroyed by a massive fire. No injuries were reported.

“The Old Club is devastated to see the most iconic and historic gems of Harsens Island, the candy-colored boardwalk cottages that have stretched to the tip of the island for decades, succumb to destruction by a fire,” Old Club General Manager Wendy Anglin said in a statement.

Officials plan to rehabilitate the site.

“Six housing structures of historic significance that have long been family cottages were lost today, but we intend to restore the property back to its historic charm,” Anglin said.

New viewer video

Local 4 had live aerial video of the fire on Wednesday, which you can see below:

On Thursday, viewer Michael Krust posted a video of the fire to MIPics. It shows a new ground angle of the flames: