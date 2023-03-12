Police searching for suspects involved in non-fatal shooting at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for two suspects involved in a non-fatal shooting at a gas station on Woodward Avenue on Thursday, March 2.

According to the Detroit Police Department, a 22-year-old man was shot by two suspects at a gas station on the 8300 block of Woodward Avenue on Thursday, March 2, at approximately 10:35 p.m.

The suspects involved fled the scene headed northbound on Woodward in a newer model white Chrysler Pacifica, according to authorities.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and officials say he was released.

Police say the first suspect is a man with braids or locs just past his shoulders and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black leather jacket, a white or cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, beige cargo pants and white shoes.

The second suspect is a man who was last seen wearing a burgundy ski mask, an all green jogging suit and black Timberland boots.

Detroit police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about this incident to call the 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP to remain anonymous.