The state Senate has just voted to repeal Michigan's right-to-work law. The vote passed along party lines Tuesday (March 14) night. It was passed by the Michigan House last week.

Right-to-Work bans a requirement that workers pay union dues to be employed. It took effect a decade ago under Republican Governor Rick Snyder.

