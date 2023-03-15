Graph: High egg prices start to drop in Midwest, other US regions

A graph compares egg prices in different U.S. regions between 2019 and February 2023. Underlying egg photo by Raiyan Zakaria on Unsplash.

DETROIT – No more walking on eggshells: Those high carton prices plaguing our favorite grocery stores are finally starting to drop.

Across the U.S., it’s hard to find a product or service unaffected by inflation -- and eggs are no exception. Thanks to a number of factors, including the bird flu outbreak and hikes in the price of feed, fuel and labor, the cost of the staple ingredient in American households rose 60% in a year, as of January.

By the end of 2022, a carton of a dozen grade A eggs cost $4.25 on average, according to the consumer price index. In December 2021, a carton cost $1.79 -- that’s a 138% increase in one year.

A dozen large eggs reached their peak price in January this year, costing an average of $5.27 in the Northeast, $4.78 in the South, and $4.44 in the Midwest.

Prices are not equal everywhere, of course. Data shows egg prices have been higher in Northeastern U.S. states over the past few years compared to the Midwest and states in the South. At one point, a carton of eggs cost $18 in New York City, according to reports.

Some people even considered buying and raising their own chickens for easier access to eggs.

But, according to data released Tuesday from the consumer price index, the cost of eggs began to decline in February.

Below, we’re tracking egg prices in the Midwest, Northeast U.S. and the South. In the graph, you can see how prices have changed from 2019 to the present.

Comparing egg prices 2019-present

(Not loading for you? Click here to see the graph.)

Note: Tap or scroll over lines in the graph to view specific numbers for each month between March 2019 and February 2023.